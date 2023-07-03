Steven Gerrard on verge of returning to football management

Steven Gerrard is reportedly on the verge of returning to football management after agreeing to join Saudi club Al-Ettifaq.

According to English outlet, The Daily Mail, Gerrard is joining the side, who finished 7th in the Saudi Pro League last season, and the deal could be confirmed fully today.

The 43-year-old had initially decided against going to Saudi Arabia, but in recent days talks have resumed with the Dammam-based outfit.

The former Liverpool captain is currently unattached since after leaving English side Aston Villa last year.

Should the deal be confirmed, this would be Gerrard’s third managerial job following stints, first, with Rangers and then Villa.

Meanwhile, the publication former Crystal Palace talisman Wilfried Zaha is also set to join Al-Ettifaq

The Ivory Coast international is a free agent and has been looking, ideally, for a Champions League side. A number of clubs have come forward but have yet to convince him to commit.