Transfer news, rumours and updates

RB Leipzig and Croatia defender Josko Gvardiol, 21, is close to a record £86m move to Manchester City. Telegram

David De Gea’s contract at Manchester United was allowed to expire this weekend because he was busy getting married. Talks were put on hold as the club did not want to interrupt his time away with his family in Spain.

Paris St-Germain and France forward Kylian Mbappe, 24, wants a package worth at least £206m to join any club this summer. Mail

Inter Miami have held talks with Sergio Ramos about a sensational reunion with his former Paris Saint-Germain team-mate Lionel Messi. Sport

Manchester United are readying a second bid worth £40m for Atalanta’s young striker Rasmus Hojlund. Sun

AC Milan have made a bid of 14m euros for Chelsea and USA winger Christian Pulisic, 24. Athletic

Former Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira has been appointed Strasbourg boss. Vieira, who was sacked by Palace in March, has signed a three-year deal.

Liverpool have announced the signing Dominik Szoboszlai on a five-year deal for a transfer fee of £60m.

Legendary veteran goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon has received an incredibly lucrative contract offer from an unnamed Saudi Arabian club. Corriere dello Sport

Mason Greenwood is expected to leave Manchester United in this window – and Roma boss Jose Mourinho has contacted the forward to offer him a second chance. Sun