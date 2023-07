Bulawayo Chiefs announce technical team changes

Bulawayo Chiefs have announced technical team changes with Lizwe Sweswe remaining the head coach.

The club has confirmed the appointment of Joseph Sibindi as the assistant coach.

Sweswe, who took over the reins in January, has worked without a first assistant of late.

Goalkeepers coach Nkosiyazi Ncube been taking a double role and stood in for Sweswe in the 2-0 loss against Green Fuel on Saturday.

Meanwhile, there have been reports linking the head coach with an exit but the club has moved to pour cold water on the rumours.

A statement by Chiefs reads: “𝐼𝑛 π‘“π‘’π‘™π‘“π‘–π‘™π‘šπ‘’π‘›π‘‘ π‘œπ‘“ 𝐢𝑙𝑒𝑏 𝑙𝑖𝑐𝑒𝑛𝑐𝑖𝑛𝑔 π‘Ÿπ‘’π‘”π‘’π‘™π‘Žπ‘‘π‘–π‘œπ‘›π‘ , 𝑀𝑒 π‘Žπ‘Ÿπ‘’ π‘‘β„Žπ‘Ÿπ‘–π‘™π‘™π‘’π‘‘ π‘‘π‘œ π‘Žπ‘›π‘›π‘œπ‘’π‘›π‘π‘’ π‘‘β„Žπ‘Žπ‘‘ 𝑀𝑒 β„Žπ‘Žπ‘£π‘’ π‘Žπ‘π‘π‘œπ‘–π‘›π‘‘π‘’π‘‘ π½π‘œπ‘ π‘’π‘β„Ž 𝑆𝑖𝑏𝑖𝑛𝑑𝑖 π‘Žπ‘ π΄π‘ π‘ π‘–π‘ π‘‘π‘Žπ‘›π‘‘ π‘π‘œπ‘Žπ‘β„Ž π‘œπ‘“ π‘‘β„Žπ‘’ π‘†π‘’π‘›π‘–π‘œπ‘Ÿ π‘‡π‘’π‘Žπ‘š.

“πΆπ‘œπ‘Žπ‘β„Ž 𝑆𝑖𝑏𝑖𝑛𝑑𝑖 π‘π‘œπ‘šπ‘’π‘ π‘–π‘› π‘Žπ‘ π‘Žπ‘› π‘Žπ‘ π‘ π‘–π‘ π‘‘π‘Žπ‘›π‘‘ π‘‘π‘œ πΆπ‘œπ‘Žπ‘β„Ž 𝐿𝑖𝑧𝑀𝑒 𝑆𝑀𝑒𝑠𝑀𝑒, π‘€β„Žπ‘œ π‘Ÿπ‘’π‘šπ‘Žπ‘–π‘›π‘ π‘œπ‘’π‘Ÿ π»π‘’π‘Žπ‘‘ πΆπ‘œπ‘Žπ‘β„Ž.”

Bulawayo Chiefs are currently sitting on eighth place on the Castle Lager Premiership log with seventeen points.