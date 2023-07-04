Bulawayo Chiefs announce technical team changes

Bulawayo Chiefs have announced technical team changes with Lizwe Sweswe remaining the head coach.

The club has confirmed the appointment of Joseph Sibindi as the assistant coach.

Sweswe, who took over the reins in January, has worked without a first assistant of late.

Goalkeepers coach Nkosiyazi Ncube been taking a double role and stood in for Sweswe in the 2-0 loss against Green Fuel on Saturday.

Meanwhile, there have been reports linking the head coach with an exit but the club has moved to pour cold water on the rumours.

A statement by Chiefs reads: “𝐼𝑛 𝑓𝑢𝑙𝑓𝑖𝑙𝑚𝑒𝑛𝑡 𝑜𝑓 𝐶𝑙𝑢𝑏 𝑙𝑖𝑐𝑒𝑛𝑐𝑖𝑛𝑔 𝑟𝑒𝑔𝑢𝑙𝑎𝑡𝑖𝑜𝑛𝑠, 𝑤𝑒 𝑎𝑟𝑒 𝑡ℎ𝑟𝑖𝑙𝑙𝑒𝑑 𝑡𝑜 𝑎𝑛𝑛𝑜𝑢𝑛𝑐𝑒 𝑡ℎ𝑎𝑡 𝑤𝑒 ℎ𝑎𝑣𝑒 𝑎𝑝𝑝𝑜𝑖𝑛𝑡𝑒𝑑 𝐽𝑜𝑠𝑒𝑝ℎ 𝑆𝑖𝑏𝑖𝑛𝑑𝑖 𝑎𝑠 𝐴𝑠𝑠𝑖𝑠𝑡𝑎𝑛𝑡 𝑐𝑜𝑎𝑐ℎ 𝑜𝑓 𝑡ℎ𝑒 𝑆𝑒𝑛𝑖𝑜𝑟 𝑇𝑒𝑎𝑚.

“𝐶𝑜𝑎𝑐ℎ 𝑆𝑖𝑏𝑖𝑛𝑑𝑖 𝑐𝑜𝑚𝑒𝑠 𝑖𝑛 𝑎𝑠 𝑎𝑛 𝑎𝑠𝑠𝑖𝑠𝑡𝑎𝑛𝑡 𝑡𝑜 𝐶𝑜𝑎𝑐ℎ 𝐿𝑖𝑧𝑤𝑒 𝑆𝑤𝑒𝑠𝑤𝑒, 𝑤ℎ𝑜 𝑟𝑒𝑚𝑎𝑖𝑛𝑠 𝑜𝑢𝑟 𝐻𝑒𝑎𝑑 𝐶𝑜𝑎𝑐ℎ.”

Bulawayo Chiefs are currently sitting on eighth place on the Castle Lager Premiership log with seventeen points.