Munetsi back at Stade de Reims to begin pre-season

Marshall Munetsi has joined his Stade de Reims teammates to kick start the pre-season.

Munetsi spent part of his season break holidaying in Europe with his family.

The Zimbabwean international was among the Reims players that underwent medicals on Tuesday before conducting a gym workout ahead of the start of the pre-season camp.

Reims have lined up friendlies against Belgium sides KAS Eupen and Charleroi on 15 and 19 July.

The club will face fellow French team Amiens on 22 July before playing Spanish sides Real Zaragoza and Getafe in the following week.

Stade de Reims will round up their pre-season with another friendly encounter against Serie A outfit Torino 6 August.

Munetsi’s team will begin their 2023-24 campaign on 13 August against Marseille in the French Ligue 1.