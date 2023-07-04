Ray of hope for Zimbabwe as FIFA delegation jets in

A high-powered FIFA delegation arrived in Zimbabwe yesterday, as the world governing body looks to find lasting solutions to the problems tormenting football in the country.

Zimbabwe was suspended by FIFA for ‘third party interference’ last year, after the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) suspended the ZIFA executive led by Felton Kamambo, for several violations, chiefly failure to account for public funds.

The ZIFA-SRC impasse has resulted in Zimbabwe missing out on all international tournaments, with FIFA insisting the suspension can only be lifted upon the unconditional reinstatement of the Kamambo-led administration.

In April, FIFA sent a delegation to Zimbabwe on a ‘fact finding mission’ with the deputation meeting officials from the SRC, Premier Soccer League(PSL), Footballers Union of Zimbabwe (FUZ) as well the suspended Kamambo-led executive.

Though both FIFA and the SRC remained tight-lipped on the meetings, well-placed sources revealed the world governing body’s delegation listened to all parties.

“The FIFA delegation had a meeting with everybody. They thought it was only the SRC which was against Kamambo and crew but they realized it was not the case,” said the source.

“Also, FIFA did not communicate with the suspended administration before they came this time. They caught Kamambo and company unaware.”

The source also said there is a high possibility FIFA will to set up a normalisation committee.

“FIFA are already interviewing candidates for the normalisation committee, though that is being done secretly. The normalisation committee will work to meet the criteria for the suspension to be lifted,” said the source.

“ZIFA’s premises, accounts, administration and communication channels will be under the normalisation committee’s full control and the committee can continue to carry out its decree without further hindrance.”

No comment could be obtained from the SRC regarding the issue.