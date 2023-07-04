Steve Komphela reveals how Rhulani Mokwena forced him to leave Mamelodi Sundowns

Steve Komphela has revealed how Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Rulani Mokwena forced him to look for another team.

Komphela left the South African champions this week after three years working, first as a co-coach, and then as a senior coach.

He joined fellow DStv Premiership side Moroka Swallows.

Speaking to IOL website, Komphela believes his switch to Swallows was triggered by Mokwena, who wanted to work with new technical members.

The gaffer explained: “People who initiated the talks were (Gauteng) Premier Panyaza (Lesufi) and the club chairman David Mogashoa. My contract with Sundowns was three years plus one, the year of an option.

“But with the head coach (Rhulani Mokwena) wanting his own people, you got a feeling you are not going to be part of the plans going forward. Thus, the Swallows adventure became appealing.”

Komphela, who has previously coached Kaizer Chiefs, Golden Arrows, Maritzburg United as well as the defunct Manning Rangers and Free State Stars, signed a one-year contract with the Birds.

He added “Short-term contracts are part of football. Even those who sign a 10-year contract, there’s no certainty.

“It could work both ways – because you want to impress you can complete the year with aplomb and get it extended. With a long-term contract, the danger is that if fills you with hope that you have a job, whereas a short-term says you don’t have a job after this and work hard to pull off a miracle.”

