Tendayi Darikwa opens up on Cyprus move

Tendayi Darikwa has opened up on his transfer to Cypriot First Division side Apollonas.

The Zimbabwean defender completed his move to Cyprus following his departure at English club Wigan Athletic.

He signed a two-year contract until May 2025.

Speaking in his first interview as an Apollonas player, Darikwa said, as cited on the club’s website:

“It’s a new chapter in my career. We are very excited, me, the wife and my two children about this new experience in our life.

“When the team showed interest in me, I started to collect information about the club and the city and I got excited. When I watched some videos to see how the team plays, I realized that this is a very good team, that plays at a high level and even though they didn’t meet their goals last year, I know that they have a leading role in the league over time.

“I hope with the additions that have been made and will be made that we will build a very good set that will bring success.”

Darikwa will wear jersey number 27, which has worn in his entire senior career.

He spoke of the jersey number: “It’s been my number since the day I became a professional soccer player. I played for four different clubs with this number and that’s why I wanted to have it here too.

“When they asked me what number I wanted I asked them for 27 and I thank them for giving it to me. I knew someone else had it last year and I thank him. It is a special number and I wish to bring success with it.”