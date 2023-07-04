Transfer news, rumours and updates

Steven Gerrard has been appointed as head coach of Saudi Pro League outfit Al Ettifaq.

Liverpool’s England midfielder Jordan Henderson, 33, and Chelsea’s Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, 34, are two of the possible signings being lined up by Al-Ettifaq after the Saudi club appointed Steven Gerrard as their new manager. Mail

Borussia Dortmund have signed former Manchester City midfielder Felix Nmecha from Wolfsburg on a five-year-deal.

Paris St-Germain are pushing to beat Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City to the signing of Spanish midfielder Gabri Veiga, 21, from Celta Vigo. Guardian

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta is close to agreement to cancel his contract, with Atletico Madrid amd Inter Milan his possible next two destination. Sky Sports

Chelsea have held talks with Southampton over a potential deal for their former right-back Tino Livramento, 20. Southampton value the England Under-21 international, who is also being chased by Newcastle, at £38m. Mail

Brighton defender Joel Veltman has signed a new two-year contract at the club until June 2025.

Croatia midfielder Marcelo Brozovic has joined Saudi Arabia’s Al Nassr on a three-year contract from Inter Milan.

Al-Nassr have also made a lucrative offer to Cameroon and Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana, 27, who is also a target for Manchester United. CBS

Liverpool could face competition from Bayern Munich for the signing of France midfielder Khephren Thuram, 22, from Nice. Foot Mercato

Bayern Munich are poised to make another bid for Tottenham striker Harry Kane this week. Daily Mail