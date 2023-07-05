Billiat’s Kaizer Chiefs future shrouded in uncertainty

Zimbabwean winger Khama Billiat’s future at Kaizer Chiefs is clouded in uncertainty, amid reports that he has not agreed on a contract extension at the club.

The 32-year-old Mufakose-bred winger’s contract at Amakhosi expired at the end of last month.

Numerous reports in South Africa claimed Chiefs had offered the Aces Youth Academy graduate another one-year contract, on condition that he takes a huge pay cut.

The former Warriors star was pictured in Chiefs colors as Amakhosi players returned to Naturena for pre-season last month, before his contract expired.

But South African publication FarPost reports that the former Mamelodi Sundowns star did not report for training on Monday and Tuesday as Chiefs and the player have not agreed on a contract extension.

Veteran Amakhosi goalkeeper and captain Itumeleng Khune, whose contract also expired at the end of June, has already extended his stay at the club by another year.

Billit moved to Chiefs from Sundowns in 2018 but has been heavily criticized for failing to replicate the form which propelled him to stardom at Masandawana.

Last month, Chiefs legend Shane McGregor openly advised the club to show Billiat the exit door.

No comment could be obtained from Billiat’s agent Godfrey Bakasa, as his phone went unanswered.