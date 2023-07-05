Bobby Motaung offers huge update on Billiat future

Kaizer Chiefs football manager Bobby Motaung has given an update on the future of Khama Billiat.

The former Warriors international’s deal expired on Friday, officially making him a free agent.

Reports have even suggested that the 32-year-old has stopped training with the rest of the squad and was not part of the group that travelled to Mbombela for pre-season camp.

Speaking to The Sowetan, Motaung said the club is still engaging Billiat for a new deal and dismissed rumours that they have offered a reduced salary package.

“I don’t know that [Billiat is refusing to accept a reduced package],” the football manager said.

“Khama is negotiating a new contract with the club [since] his contract has expired. It’s not a salary cut [that’s being negotiated]. A salary cut happens when somebody is earning so much and the employer cuts his salary.

“With Khama, there’s no salary cut because the negotiations are still about the new contract. How can you cut the salary of a person who doesn’t have a contract? The negotiations are ongoing and we hope he stays but we don’t know what will come out of the negotiations at the end of the day.”

Meanwhile, Chiefs unveiled six new players signed in this transfer window.

The new arrivals include Ranga Chivaviro, who joined on a free transfer from Marumo Gallants, Venezuelan international Edson Daniel Castillo Garcia, Mduduzi Mdantsane from Cape Town City, Spiwe Given Msimango from TS Galaxy, Thatayaone Ditlhokwe from SuperSport United and Pule Mmodi from Lamontville Golden Arrows.

The club also extended the contract of goalkeeper and captain Itumeleng Khune and revealed it is exploring the potential for a few more player acquisitions before the start of the season.