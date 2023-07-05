Breaking: Bulawayo Chiefs coach Lizwe Sweswe resigns

Bulawayo Chiefs coach Lizwe Sweswe has resigned from his position, just six months after joining the club.

Sweswe joined the Bulawayo-based side in January.

The former FC Platinum coach has not been paid his salary for the past three months and watched from the stands as his side lost to GreenFuel on Saturday.

“The Executive at Bulawayo Chiefs F.C. would like to announce that Coach Lizwe Sweswe has tendered his resignation from the club, effective immediately. This was received with sadness, as Coach Lizwe Sweswe has played a great role so far,” Chiefs said in a statement.

Financial problems have resurfaced at Chiefs, with a source at the club saying players have not been paid salaries for the last three months.

“Things are very difficult here. Salaries have not been paid for the last three months. The club leadership gave us only $50 each last week so that we fulfill the GreenFuel game,” said the source.

“The club owner applies a divide a rule tactic by giving influential players money secretly, but we all know it. As far everyone else is concerned, he tells us to win games so that he pays winning bonuses.”