Transfer news, rumours and updates

Brazil attacker Roberto Firmino has joined Saudi club Al Ahli on a 3-year deal, after his exit from Liverpool

Liverpool have yet to receive an official bid for Thiago Alcantara despite reported interest for the Spain midfielder, 32. The Times

Arsenal’s £105m deal to sign England midfielder Declan Rice, 24, is close to being finalised, with the guaranteed portion of the fee expected to be paid to West Ham over three instalments. Guardian

Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech appears to have taken aim at those criticising him over his fitness issues after a failed move to Saudi Arabia.

Arsenal have held talks with RB Leipzig over German midfielder Benjamin Henrichs, 26, as a replacement for the outgoing Granit Xhaka, 30. Sky Sports

The Brazil Football Confederation have confirmed plans to install Carlo Ancelotti as their new manager when his Real Madrid contract expires in 2024.

Barcelona have agreed a deal to sign Vitor Roque from Athletico Paranaense but must see if they can reduce their wage bill before knowing if the Brazil forward, 18, can join the team this summer, January or next summer. Sport

Barca have moved ahead of Real Madrid in the race to sign Turkey’s Arda Guler from Fenerbahce, with AC Milan and Borussia Dortmund having ended their pursuit of the attacking midfielder, 18. Sport

Tottenham are adamant Harry Kane is not for sale, but explains Bayern Munich are ‘determined’ to sign the forward either in this transfer window or next summer. Rob Dorsett

Paris St-Germain and Christophe Galtier have mutually agreed to part company and Luis Enrique will be presented as the team’s new manager on Wednesday. L’Equipe

PSG will announce six incoming players in the coming days – with left-back Lucas Hernandez, 27, defensive midfielder Manuel Ugarte, 22, attacking midfielder Kang-in Lee, 22, winger Marco Asensio, 27, centre-back Milan Skriniar, 28, and midfielder Cher Ndour, 18, all arriving. Fabizio Romano