Zimbabwe FA suffers further slump on CAF Association Ranking

Zimbabwe have dropped out of the top 20 on the CAF’s Association 5-Year Ranking for the 2023–24 season.

The ranking is based on the performance in the Champions League and the Confederation Cup over the last five years.

The country did not take part in the previous campaign due to the FIFA ban.

FC Platinum were supposed to play in the Champions League, while there was no confirmed local participant in the CAF Confederation Cup.

The inactivity has seen the country dropping three places to number 22 with a tally of just three points achieved over five years.

Each FA is awarded points when its representatives in the Champions League and the Confederation reach at least the group stage of the tournaments.

The top twelve countries on the ranking receive two slots in the inter-club competitions next season.

Morocco tops the table with 180 points, followed by Egypt and Algeria with 172.5 points and 134 points, respectively.

South Africa is the highest ranked Sub-Saharan country, sitting in fourth place, thanks to Marumo Gallants and Mamelodi Sundowns’ successful campaign in the Confederation Cup and Champions League competitions, respectively, last term.

Tunisia is on number five, with Tanzania, DRC, Angola, Sudan, Guinea, Libya, and Nigeria completing the top 12.

Zambia lost its place in the top 12 and will have one slot in each of the competitions next season.