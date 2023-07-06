36-year-old Kuda Musharu moves to new club in Castle Lager Premiership

Kudakwashe Musharu has moved to a new club following his departure at Bulawayo Chiefs.

The 36-year-old striker was released by Chiefs this month and has since joined Castle Lager Premiership new comers Sheasham.

He was unveiled by the Gweru-based side on Thursday.

The Construction Boys also announced the signing of Dinoleen Masukuta from ZIFA Northern Region Division One side Harare City.

Meanwhile, Sheasham have appointed Reuben Njavera as the team’s assistant coach.

The gaffer is a holder of a CAF A coaching licence.