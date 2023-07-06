Chicken Inn unveil first two signings of the mid-season transfer window

Chicken Inn have unveiled their first two signings of the mid-season transfer window.

The Gamecocks have reinforced their squad following the signing of Obert Malajila and Tadiwa Chibunyu.

This morning Coach Prince Matore with latest acquisitions Obert Malajila and Tadiwa Chibunyu✌🏾

📷📸 @siqalopics pic.twitter.com/s9h2oJsxGo — Chicken Inn FC (@CHICKENINNFC1) July 6, 2023

Malajila, who is a striker, has transferred to the Bulawayo outfit from Southern Region Division One side ZPC Hwange. He has been training with the 2015 Champions for over a week now.

Chibunyu has moved to Chicken Inn following his departure at fellow Castle Lager Premiership side Cranborne Bullets.

The club is pursuing the signatures of the Bulawayo Chiefs pair of Obreil Chiranda and Danny Phiri.

The duo, who joined Chiefs this year, has played for the Gamecocks before.