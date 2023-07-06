Kaitano Tembo linked with return to DStv Premiership

Kaitano Tembo is reportedly in talks to return to coach in the DStv Premiership.

The Zimbabwean gaffer is without a club following his sacking at Sekhukhune United in November last year.

According to South African website, IDiski Times, top-flight side Richards Bay has approached Tembo to discuss about a potential take over ahead of the new season.

The publication adds that the club has also discussed other foreign targets such Josef Zinnbauer and Luc Eymeal.

However, it remains to be seen whether the Natal Richboyz will go for the former Warriors international as there have been plenty of twists over the last month after the departure of Vasili Manousakis.

Tembo was sacked by SuperSport United in April 2022 after a 23-year association with the club during which he held several roles from player, youth coach, assistant manager to head coach.

He then had a short stint with Sekhukhune United at the beginning of the 2022/23 but was let go after just 12 games.