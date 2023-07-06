Maswanhise pledges allegiance to Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe-born England-based starlet Tawanda Maswanhise has expressed his desire to play for the Warriors if given the opportunity to.

The 20-year-old winger, who has spent over ten years in the Leciester City development structures, has made huge progress at the Foxes, to the point of being included in the Premier League matchday squad for the first team last season.

Maswanhise also won the Leciester development side player of the year for the just-ended season and has been knocking on the Foxes first team door for a while.

The youngster, who was born in Zimbabwe and moved to the United Kingdom at the age of two, has previously been targeted by Warriors coaches, including Norman Mapeza before the 2021 Afcon finals in Cameroon.

Speaking at the Veterans Football Tournament held in Leciester bankrolled by funeral services company Zororo Phumulani, Maswanhise pledged allegiance to the Zimbabwe national team.

“I was born in Zimbabwe, I love Zimbabwe. My family is from Zimbabwe and given an opportunity I would love to play for Zimbabwe,” said Maswanhise.

National Teams General Manager Wellington Mpandare said the door is open for Maswanhise.

“It’s exciting news for Zimbabweans because he (Maswanhise) is a player that we have always wanted to represent Zimbabwe,” said Mpandare.

“We need a large pool of Zimbabwean players dotted around the world to come and play for their nation, it will be up to the coach to then select the best that will represent the nation.

“Maswanhise is a player we have always wanted to represent Zimbabwe and now that he has admitted that he wants to, it’s good and exiting and we hope that this time, he will be able to come,” added Mpandare.