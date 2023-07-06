Official: Evans Katema finds new home after leaving Dynamos

Evans Katema has left Dynamos to join fellow top-flight side Black Rhinos.

The striker didn’t feature in a competitive match for the Glamour Boys since his return ahead of this season because he was not registered in the squad.

Katema joins a list of four other players to join the club during the current transfer window.

The other new arrivals include midfielder Nkosi Mhlanga and goalkeeper Leon Gonese and striker Lot Chiwunga, who is returning to army side.

The newly signed quartet will be available for selection when Rhinos play Yadah in the Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 14 at Baobab Stadium this Saturday.