Transfer News, Rumours & Updates

Tottenham have made England forward Harry Kane, 29, an offer to remain with the club that would hugely improve his current £200k-a-week salary. Guardian

Atletico Madrid have signed Turkey defender Caglar Soyuncu on a four-year deal after the player’s contract with relegated Leicester City expired.

Jesse Lingard is considering offers from three clubs in Saudi Arabia following his departure at Nottingham Forest. Sky Sports

Angel Di Maria’s rejoined Portuguese side Benfica, the club he played for between 2007 and 2010 when he moved from Argentina. He spent last season with Serie A side Juventus after seven successful years with Paris St Germain.

AC Milan have made an improved $24m (£18.9m) for Chelsea and United States winger Christian Pulisic, 24. Mail

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi insisted the club cannot let Kylian Mbappe leave as a free agent next year and get no transfer fee in return. The should decide on his future in the next two weeks.

Arsenal have agreed a £38.5m deal with Ajax for 22-year-old Netherlands defender Jurrien Timber. Standard

Manchester United have confirmed Mason Mount will wear the iconic No 7 shirt following his arrival from Chelsea.

West Ham defender Angelo Ogbonna has signed a new one-year contract with the club.

Arsenal have agreed a deal to sign West Ham United captain Declan Rice. A compromise on the structure of the £105m deal was finalised last night. Sky Sports

Inter Milan continue to work on a deal to sign Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku. The Blues’ stance remains unchanged and have no intention of allowing the 30-year-old Belgium international to leave on a straight loan. Sky Sports