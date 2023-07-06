Watch: Kadewere reports for duty at Lyon amid exit reports

Tinotenda Kadewere reported for duty at Groupama OL Training Center as Lyon started the pre-season on Thursday.

Kadewere, who is returning from a loan spell in Spain, was filmed arriving at the training ground along with other first team players.

The team will undergo medical tests before starting physical training.

De retour au GOLTC 👊🔴🔵 pic.twitter.com/Mwh3l1Mu6R — Olympique Lyonnais (@OL) July 6, 2023

Kadewere spent the 2022-23 season on loan at the Spanish top-flight side Real Mallorca.

The transfer marked the first time a Zimbabwean joined a Spanish top-flight club.

The 27-year-old made nineteen appearances for Mallorca across all competitions, scoring two goals.

His future, however, is shrouded in uncertainty with reports suggesting that he could leave the club again in this window.

The Warriors international has attracted interest from French Ligue 1 side Montpellier, who want to sign him on a permanent transfer.