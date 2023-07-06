Zim prospect earns scholarship deal at Brighton and Hove Academy

Zimbabwean prospect Corbin Mthunzi is among nine youngsters that have earned scholarships at Brighton and Hove Academy.

The midfielder, who was born to a British mother and a Zimbabwean father, has been with the club as an Under 16 player.

Academy manager Ian Buckman told the Brighton and Hove website: “At U16 level, we reached the final four of the Premier League National event and we are delighted that Alfie Mansell, Matthew Hayden, Josh Lewis, Corbin Mthunzi, Callum Mackley, Layth Gulzar, Shane Nti, Ronnie Gorman and Aidan West have earnt scholarships with the club. We wish them well when they return to the training ground full-time in June.”

Mthunzi has represented his country of birth, England at U15 and U16 levels along with former Brighton Academy teammate and fellow Zimbabwean Shim Mheuka.

Shim is now with Chelsea Academy following his move last year.