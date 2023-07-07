Edwin van der Sar in intensive care after suffering brain hemorrhage

Ex-Manchester United goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar is in intensive care after suffering bleeding around his brain but is in a stable condition, his former club Ajax confirmed.

A statement by the Dutch club reads: “On Friday, Edwin van der Sar has had a bleeding around his brain. He’s currently in hospital in the intensive care unit and is in a stable condition.

“Once there is more concrete information, an update will follow.

“Everyone at Ajax wishes Edwin a speedy recovery. We’re thinking of you.”

Van der Sar won the Premier League four times during his six years at United, as well as the Champions League in 2008, which he also lifted while at Ajax.

He returned to the Dutch club upon his retirement took up the role of chief executive in 2016 but left the post at the end of last season.