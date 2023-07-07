Juventus scouts head to Zimbabwe

Yadah Sports Academy and Agripa Guta’s City Academy have colloborated to host scouts from Serie A giants Juventus next month, in a landmark scouting initiative aimed at exposing local talent to the international market.

Zimbabwe will open its doors to scouts from the Old Lady from August 26-30 at Yadah Hotel in Water Falls.

“We are thrilled to announce that we will be hosting scouts from Italian giants Juventus from 26-30 August at Yadah Hotel. La Vecchia Signora (Old Lady) is the most decorated Italian club with 36 official league titles, 14 Coppa Italia trophies and nine Super Italia wins. We will also be hosting Spanish scouts at the same time,” Yadah Academy said in a statement.

“The first stage of trials will be happening from 4-5 August 2023 in different towns and cities across Zimbabwe. Afterwards, the camp with the Juventus scouts will be happening at Yadah Hotel from 26-30 August.”

Juventus Academy Oman head of goalkeeping Fahim Hamza announces that scouts from the Italian giants will be in Harare next month.

Footballers between the ages of three and 17 will take part in the talent search, described by Prophet Magaya as an opportunity for the development of the game.

“The brilliance of Agripa Guta from City Academy has managed to put up a partnership with Yadah Sports Academy for this endeavour,” said Prophet Magaya.

“We are looking forward to hosting Juventus, it shall be part of efforts to create a sports economy in our nation,” he added.