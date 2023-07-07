Maruwa bullish ahead of FC Platinum clash

Dynamos coach Herbert ‘Jompano’ Maruwa is confident that his charges have what it takes to beat defending champions FC Platinum tomorrow.

The two sides meet in a potentially-explosive Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match at Babourfields Stadium in Bulawayo.

DeMbare head into the eagerly-awaited clash on the back of two wins on trot —having dismissed ZPC Kariba before the three-week PSL break and got the better of Black Rhinos last week.

FC Platinum are also oozing with confidence —having won their last four league games in succession and being the only team in the league to have done so.

But Maruwa insists Norman Mapeza’s charges can be stopped.

“It’s not going to be an easy game playing against the defending league champions because they are a good team and have a good coach,” said Maruwa.

“They are also in good form. But we are equally enjoying the good form, so we will go there with a positive mind and make sure we collect maximum points,” he added.

His opposite number Mapeza, is happy that the Platinum miners will take the short trip to Bulawayo instead of traveling to Harare but expects a difficult game nonetheless.

“At least we are playing less then 300 kilometres from home. But we all know Dynamos. They did well in the last matches, its not going to be easy,” said Mapeza.

“Our last game against Chicken Inn was favourable. We took a lot of positives from the win. We have to improve from that performance against Chicken Inn,” added the former Warriors captain.