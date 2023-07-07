Official: Bulawayo Chiefs announce five departures

Bulawayo Chiefs have announced five departures in this mid-season transfer window.

Leading the list is Kudakwashe Musharu, whose contract was terminated this month.

The striker has since joined fellow Castle Lager Premiership side Sheasham.

Defender William Stima has also left the club just after six months and is yet to find a new home.

Last Jesi, another player signed in the previous window, goalkeeper Hebert Rusawo and midfielder Rodrick Mafudza, complete the least of released players.

