Richards Bay appoints Kaitano Tembo’s assistant

Richards Bay have confirmed the appointment of head coach Kaitano Tembo’s assistant.

The KZN-based side has appointed Siboniso ‘Jomo’ Gumede as the second in charge.

Gumede was promoted to the new position after spending the previous campaign coaching club’s DStv Diski Challenge [DDC] team.

Tembo and Gumede will take over the club from Vasili Manousakis and his co-coaches Pitso Dladla and Ronnie Gabriel. The previous technical team were all shown the exit door.

“Richards Bay Football Club would like to confirm the appointment of Siboniso ‘Jomo’ Gumede as the Club’s new Assistant Coach,” read the statement.

“Siboniso ‘Jomo’ Gumede is a familiar face in South African Football. He’s a former player for AmaZulu FC, Bidvest Wits and Platinum Stars FC.

“He was the Head Coach of Richards Bay Football Club DDC team last season.

“We welcome him to his new role and wish him all the best.”