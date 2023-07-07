SA top-flight club confirms interest in Divine Lunga

Golden Arrows are interested in signing Divine Lunga and have started talks with Mamelodi Sundowns about the left back’s future.

The Sundowns defender spent the previous season on loan at Arrows.

He returned to his parent club this month but there uncertainty shrouding his future at Chloorkop.

According to Soccer Laduma, the Durban-based side have approached the DStv Premiership champions for the signing of Lunga, possibly on loan again.

“Last season the player wanted more game time and Arrows wanted a left back hence the loan deal happened,” an unnamed source told the publication.

“This time around Arrows want him again and they are currently talking to Sundowns about that. I am not sure whether they just want him on loan again or they want to buy him back.

“He signed a five year contract when he joined Sundowns in 2021 which means he is having three more years on his contract until 2026.

“So, I don’t think if they sell him he will come cheap. That’s why I think Arrows are negotiating for another loan move.”

When reached for comment, Arrows Media Officer Comfort Thusi confirmed that they are interested in the player and waiting for Sundowns’ response on the availability of the player.

“Right now we are at the mercy of Sundowns. We are waiting to hear from them whether they will loan him out or if they want to sell him or keep him. But as a team we would like to have him. But it’s all in the hands of Sundowns right now,” Thusi said.