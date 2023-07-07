Simba Bhora executive backs Ndiraya

The Simba Bhora executive has thrown its full weight behind head coach Tonderai Ndiraya, amid a poor run of form which has seen the Premiership debutants slump into the relegation zone.

The ambitious side, despite buying more than 10 players ahead of their maiden season in the country’s top-flight, have not had the best of starts to it —amassing a paltry 12 points from 13 matches.

A visibly disappointed Ndiraya watched Simba surrender a first half lead to lose to Herentals College at Mandava last Sunday —a result which stretched their winless run to six matches.

But club spokesperson Charles Nyatsine insists the youthful coach has the full backing of the Simba Ndoro-led executive.

“Despite being not happy, we still have hope in him,” said Nyatsine.

“We haven’t sat as the board to deliberate on any developments with regards to the coach,” he added.

Nyatsine confirmed Simba will sign a few players in the transfer window.

“Yes we are looking forward to beef up the team with maybe one or two players,” said Nyatsine.

Ndiraya was appointed Simba Bhora coach in January.

Authur Tutani —the coach who led the team to the Premiership —could not continue with his project as he is not a holder of the required CAF A coaching license.

He (Tutani) is still part of the Simba technical team, as Technical Advisor.