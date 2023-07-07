Transfer News, Rumours & Updates

A formal announcement on William Saliba’s new contract at Arsenal is expected in the next 24 hours. The 22-year-old is understood to be signing a new four-year deal that will keep him at the club until 2027. Sky Sports

Crystal Palace’s hopes of re-signing the talismanic Wilfried Zaha, 30, have been dashed as the forward considers offers from Lazio, Fenerbahce and Al-Nassr. Standard

Brighton are demanding at least £100m for Chelsea target Moises Caicedo. Guardian

Atletico Madrid have approached Spurs over Denmark midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, 27, who has also been linked with a move to Bayern Munich. Mail

Inter Milan have signed midfielder Davide Frattesi from Sassuolo. Frattesi has signed on loan for a fee of around £5.5m with an obligation to buy for £23m plus a further £4.5m in bonuses.

Manchester United are still working on a deal to sign Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund. But like Andre Onana, there is a gap between what Atalanta want and what United are prepared to pay. Sky Sports

West Ham are weighing up a move for Juventus midfielder Denis Zakaria. The Hammers could initially take the 26-year-old Switzerland international on loan with an option to buy for £15.4m. Guardian

Ayoze Perez has left Leicester on a free transfer to join Real Betis on a four-year contract.

Fulham are close to a breakthrough in their contract talks with Willian after improving their offer, with a salary closer to £100,000 per week. Sky Sports

Bayer Leverkusen have signed Granit Xhaka from Arsenal in a £21.4m deal.

Hakim Ziyech’s move to Al Nassr could be back on. It’s understood talks are ongoing between the two parties over a re-structuring of his personal terms.