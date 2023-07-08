‘Billiat no where to be found’

DStv Premiership side Kaizer Chiefs have given an update on Khama Billiat, saying the Zimbabwean winger is nowhere to be found and has not responded to any efforts by the club to communicate with him.

Billiat’s contract at Amakhosi expired at the end of last month and Football Manager Bobby Motaung expressed the club’s desire to retain the Mufakose-bred winger for another year.

Multiple reports in South Africa claimed the nimble-footed winger, who was reportedly earning R850 000 a month, was offered a contract extension on condition that he takes a pay cut.

But according to the Soweto giants, Billiat has not responded.

“Following the expiry of attacking midfielder Khama Billiat’s Kaizer Chiefs contract on 30 June 2023, the club tabled a new offer for the Zimbabwean marksman to remain with Amakhosi. However, to date, the player has not responded to the offer or any attempts to contact him,” Chiefs said in a statement.

“Billiat was last season at Kaizer Chiefs Village on June 2029 and has not answered any of the calls or messages sent to him by the club.”

Efforts to get a comment from Billiat’s agent Godfrey ‘Vokal’ Bakasa were in vain as his phone went unanswered.