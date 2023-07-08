Breaking: Kaizer Chiefs confirm talks with Billiat have stalled

Kaizer Chiefs have confirmed that Khama Billiat is yet to sign a new contract and efforts to engage him have hit a brick wall.

Billiat’s contract expired on 30 June and since then the player hasn’t responded to their offer.

The former Warriors international has not also reported for training in Mbombela following the expiry of the contract.

A statement by Chiefs read: “Following the expiry of attacking midfielder Khama Billiat’s Kaizer Chiefs contract on 30 June 2023, the club tabled a new offer for the Zimbabwean marksman to remain with Amakhosi. However, to date, the player has not responded to the offer or any attempts to contact him.

“Billiat was last season at Kaizer Chiefs Village on 29 June and has not answered any of the calls or messages sent to him by the club.

“The team is currently in camp with all the players, yet Billiat, who is expected to be there with his teammates, failed to show up and currently no where to be found.”

Recent reports have suggested that Chiefs tabled an offer with a significant pay cut.

The 32-year-old was among the top earners since his arrival at the club in 2018.

However, he often faced criticism from fans and the Amakhosi legends for failing to replicate the form he reached whilst still at Mamelodi Sundowns.