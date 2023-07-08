CAPS United suffer third successive loss as FC Platinum, Dynamos share spoils

CAPS United suffered their third successive loss in the 2023 Castle Lager Premiership season after going down 2-1 to Bulawayo Chiefs on Saturday.

The Green Machine slumped further on the log to tenth place following the defeat.

Obriel Chirinda scored a second half brace for the home side. He opened the scoring two minutes after the interval before rounding up on the hour.

The visitors failed to get back into the game, just pulling one goal back later in the match through Clive Rupiya.

They also finished the encounter with a man short after Blessing Sarupinda received a straight red card for a crude challenge in the late stages of the first period.

Chiefs, who returned to winning ways, move up to seventh place following the victory.

At Barbourfields, Dynamos played to a goalless draw against FC Platinum.

The Glamour Boys dropped the points for the first time in three games, but still moved to fourth place, while the Platinum Boys remained third.

Black Rhinos returned to winning ways to end a twelve-game winless streak after beating Yadah 2-0.

Chauya Chipembere snatched the victory late in the game, thanks to new signing Lot Chiunga’s brace.

Elsewhere, Cranborne Bullets suffered a 2-0 loss at the hands of Herentals.

Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 14 Results:

Bulawayo Chiefs 2-1 Caps United

Dynamos 0-0 FC Platinum

Yadah 0-2 Black Rhinos

Cranborne Bullets 0-2 Herentals