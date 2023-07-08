Maswanhise given chance to break in Leicester City senior squad as new coach makes vow

Tawanda Maswanhise has been given a chance to break into the Leicester City senior squad after being included in the first team’s pre-season training.

The Zimbabwean youngster is among a few Leicester City Academy prospects that have been training with the senior team over the course of the first week.

The Foxes, who will be playing in the English Championship following their relegation last term, have a new coach Enzo Maresca.

Article continues below.

Read Also:

The Italian gaffer has been tasked to rebuild the team capable of securing promotion back to the Premier League.

According to Leicester Mercury newspaper, a total of ten development squad players have so far been spotted and Maswanhise is among them.

Asked about the possibility of promoting young players to his first team, Maresca said at his press conference this week: “Absolutely, yeah, there’s no doubt about this.

“They had already mentioned to me that some of them are quite good, so we’re going to see them, we’re going to test them and if they are really good, we’ll keep them and give them an opportunity to join our squad.”

This is not the first time Maswanhise has trained with the senior team.

He made a couple of matchday squads in the previous campaigns under coach Brendan Rodgers.