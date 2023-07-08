Different venue, same result

For the time in a row, Dynamos and FC Platinum played out to a goalless draw in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match.

The two sides, just like last season, could not find a way past each other and settled for a share of the spoils, this time, at Babourfields Stadium in Bulawayo.

Not even the fact that both teams came into the eagerly-awaited clash on the back of successive wins, could make a difference.

The only significant goal scoring opportunity in the first half fell to Tinashe Makanda, who blazed a free kick awarded to DeMbare after a foul on Keith Madera, over the crossbar.

Nothing could separate the two sides at the half time interval.

The second stanza also hadvery little in terms of goalmouth action, with the best chance falling to Emmanuel Paga right at the death, but the Ghanaian forward’s weak shot was easily collected by Wallace Magalane —in goal for FC Platinum.