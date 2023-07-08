Transfer news, rumours and updates

France striker Kylian Mbappe thinks he might have to leave Paris St-Germain this summer as he is still not planning to extend his contract beyond 2024 and the 24-year-old’s preferred option is to join Real Madrid. ESPN

Chelsea are not in talks with any clubs over an exit for Andrey Santos despite reported interest from around Europe. Fabrizio Romano

Portugal forward Joao Felix is keen on a move to PSG but he could end up staying at Atletico Madrid, who want 100m euros for the 23-year-old. AS

Inter Milan are stepping up their pursuit of Tottenham keeper Hugo Lloris, 36, as they line up the Frenchman to replace 27-year-old Cameroon international Andre Onana, who is a target for Manchester United. Foot Mercato

Daley Blind has joined Spanish side Girona on a two-year deal. The 33-year-old has moved to LaLiga on a free transfer after leaving Bayern Munich following their Bundesliga win.

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone is set to reject a lucrative offer to manager Saudi Arabian club Al Ahli to stay with the Spanish side. ESPN

Chelsea and AC Milan have reached an agreement for the transfer of Christian Pulisic. Fabrizio Romano

Mason Greenwood’s 18-month exile from football could be set to end, with Atalanta interested in a loan deal for Manchester United’s 21-year-old English forward. Mirror

Former Chelsea defender John Terry says he has returned to the Stamford Bridge club and is “working in the academy.