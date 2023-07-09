Dzvukamanja now eligible for SA permanent residence permit

Terrence Dzvukamanja will be eligible to be registered as a local player when he signs his next contract in the DStv Premiership.

Dzvukamanja is yet to sign a new deal following the expiry of his contract with Orlando Pirates at the end of June 2023.

With reports suggesting that the Zimbabwean striker is set to agree to new term at the Soweto Giants, he can be registered as a local player.

This is because he reached five years of continuous stay in South Africa this year which makes him eligible for a permanent residence permit.

The development will allow more space in Pirates’ foreign quota should the club move to retain him.

Other Zimbabweans who are registered as local players in South Africa include Tapuwa Kapini, Washington Arubi, Onismor Bhasera amd free agent Khama Billiat.

Meanwhile, according to KickOff, contract talks between Pirates and Dzvukamanja are ongoing and hope is that a solution will be reached within this week.