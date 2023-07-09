Ex-Dynamos midfielder arrested for murder

Former Dynamos midfielder Nathan Ziwini has been arrested in connection with a murder case.

The 38-year-old, who also played for Harare City and Hwange in the PSL, and won the league title with Gunners, fatally assaulted forty-year old Mamasa Magwarimbo during a misunderstanding over a chair in a Nite Club in Dzivarasekwa.

A statement by the Zimbabwe Republic Police confirmed the incident.

“On 09/07/23, Police in Dzivarasekwa arrested Nathan Ziwini (38) in connection with a murder case in which he allegedly assaulted Mamasa Magwarimbo (40) after a misunderstanding over a chair in a Nite Club in Dzivarasekwa.

“The victim sustained severe head injuries and died upon admission at Parirenyatwa Hospital,” the statement reads.

Just last year, Ziwini had another brush with the law for illegally dealing in drugs.

‌ He was allegedly found in possession of crystal methamphetamine worth $10 000.