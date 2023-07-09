Lloyd Chitembwe threatens to quit CAPS United

CAPS United coach Lloyd Chitembwe has threatened to quit the club after the team suffered a third successive loss.

The Green Machine lost 2-1 to Bulawayo Chiefs on Saturday to slump further on the log to tenth place.

Obriel Chirinda scored a second half brace for the home side. He opened the scoring two minutes after the interval before rounding up on the hour.

The visitors failed to get back into the game, with Clive Rupiya netting only a consolation later in the game.

CAPS United also finished the encounter with a man short after Blessing Sarupinda received a straight red card in the first period.

Speaking after the match, Chitembwe indicated that there was negative energy pulling down the team’s spirit.

He said: “You know I have been in football for a while particularly at Caps, both as a player and a coach. There are certain team dynamics that really need to be managed for the team to achieve greatness. In this case it’s very disappointing when some people are putting effort, but other people are bringing negative energy.

The gaffer added: “I’ve done enough but if it’s not good enough there’s no point to continue.

“If the club is to go forward it needs someone else.

“It’s premature to make a decision but it’s something I’m really, really considering.”