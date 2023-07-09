Transfer news, rumours and updates

Bayern Munich are expected to make an improved offer worth nearly £70m for England striker Harry Kane but the bid is unlikely to meet Tottenham’s valuation, despite the 29-year-old having one year left on his contract. Mail

Six Paris Saint-Germain players, including two summer signings, have complained to the hierarchy about comments made by France striker Kylian Mbappe, 24. The Athletic

Chelsea have opened talks with Arsenal over a deal for USA striker Folarin Balogun, 22. Mail

Bayern Munich have triggered the 50m euro release clause of Napoli’s South Korea defender Kim Min-jae and will sign the 26-year-old on a contract until 2028.

Inter Milan have told Bayern Munich they want to sign Switzerland goalkeeper Yann Sommer, 34, from the German champions as tge club is preparing for the likely departure of Andre Onana to Manchester United. Fabrizio Romano

Galatasaray are keen on signing Angelino and have agreed personal terms with the former Manchester City left-back. Fabrizio Romano

Paris Saint-Germain have signed Mallorca attacking midfielder Kang-In Lee on a five-year deal.

Barcelona are set to sign Brazilian forward Vitor Roque from Athletico Paranaense for a fee that could rise to €60m (£51.3m). Fabrizio Romano

David de Gea has announced he is leaving Manchester United as a free agent after 12 seasons at Old Trafford.

Juventus have held talks with Chelsea over the signing of striker Romelu Lukaku. Al Hilal and Inter Milan also remain interested in signing the Belgian.