Warriors included in 2026 World Cup draw

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has dropped a massive hint on the possible lifting of Zimbabwe’s suspension, by including the Warriors in the draw for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Zimbabwe was suspended by FIFA in February last year, for what the world governing body termed ‘third party interference’ after the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) suspended the Felton Kamambo-led ZIFA administration for several violations, chief among them failure to account for public funds.

Since the suspension, FIFA had insisted that the only way for it to be lifted, is the unconditional reinstatement of the Kamambo-led administration.

But for the second time in two months, FIFA has sent a high-powered delegation to Zimbabwe, to find lasting solutions to the problems tormenting football in the country.

Amid speculation that talks between the FIFA delegation, Sports Minister Kirsty Coventry, the SRC, and the ousted Kamambo-led board were progressive, CAF has included the Warriors in the draw for the 2026 World Cup.

The World Cup draw for African qualifiers will take place on Wednesday in Cotonou, Benin – the night before the 45th CAF Ordinary General Assembly.

Zimbabwe, according to online football channel JunGSa, will be in port 4, along with Mozambique, Togo, Libya, Central African Republic, Malawi, Tanzania, Sierra Leone, and Gambia.

A new format of qualifiers for Africa has been adopted, in line with FIFA’s expanded format, with nine spots reserved for the continent.

There will be nine groups, with all group winners automatically qualifying for the global spectacle, which will take place in the United States and Mexico from June 11 to July 19.