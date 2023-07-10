CAPS United dismiss reports about Chitembwe’s resignation

CAPS United have dismissed reports that coach Lloyd Chitembwe has resigned.

In a statement, the club said: “CAPS United has noted with great concern the fake news that is circulating about our Coach Lloyd Chitembwe.

“The club would like to categorically state that the coach is still at the helm and any developments to the contrary will be communicated through the official channels.”

The fake news comes on the backdrop of Chitembwe’s claims that he wasn’t happy with the management of the club and is considering quitting.

He said after his charges lost 2-1 to Bulawayo Chiefs on Saturday: “You know I have been in football for a while particularly at Caps, both as a player and a coach. There are certain team dynamics that really need to be managed for the team to achieve greatness. In this case it’s very disappointing when some people are putting effort, but other people are bringing negative energy.

The gaffer added: “I’ve done enough but if it’s not good enough there’s no point to continue.

“If the club is to go forward it needs someone else.

“It’s premature to make a decision but it’s something I’m really, really considering.”