FIFA lifts suspension on Zimbabwe, appoint normalisation committee

World football governing body FIFA has lifted the suspension on Zimbabwe and appointed a normalisation committee.

Zimbabwe was suspended by FIFA in February last year for third party interference, after country’s sports regulatory body, the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) suspended the ZIFA executive, led by Felton Kamambo, for a litany of allegations, chiefly failure to account for public funds.

A FIFA delegation was in the country last week and met Sports Minister Kirsty Coventry, the SRC, the ousted Kamambo-led board for negotiations which have resulted in the world governing body ‘softening its stance’ leading to the lifting of the suspension and appointment of a normalization committee.

FIFA, in a letter seen by Soccer24, confirmed that the suspension has been lifted and the normalisation committee has been appointed.

The normalisation committee will be in charge of ZIFA affairs until June 2024.

Zimbabwe will be in 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers draw for Africa, which will be in Cotonou, Benin on Wednesday.

The SRC will hold a press conference tomorrow morning to update the nation.

More to follow..