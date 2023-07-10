Kadewere named in Lyon squad for the Netherlands pre-season camp

Tinotenda Kadewere has been named in the Lyon squad that travelled to Netherlands on Sunday for a pre-season training camp.

Kadewere, who is returning from a loan spell in Spain, reported for duty on the first day of the pre-season along with other first team players.

The French side will camp in the Dutch province of Gelderland for ten days, until July 18.

During this camp, Lyon will play their first friendly match against amateur club De Treffers on July 14.

Les Gonese will fly to Scotland to face Manchester United in their second friendly match on July 19, 2023. The match will take place at BT Murrayfield.

The Ligue 1 club will also play RWD Molenbeek, RC Celta and Crystal Palace in the following weeks.

The pre-season friendlies should provide Kadewere with an opportunity to find his way back into the team.

The Warriors international spent the 2022-23 season on loan at the Spanish top-flight side Real Mallorca.

The transfer marked the first time a Zimbabwean joined a Spanish top-flight club.

The 27-year-old made nineteen appearances for Mallorca across all competitions, scoring two goals.

Meanwhile, other reports have suggested that he could leave the club again in this transfer window.

The Zimbabwean has attracted interest from French Ligue 1 side Montpellier, who want to sign him on a permanent transfer.