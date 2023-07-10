Transfer news, rumours and updates

Chelsea have told Inter of Juventus’ interest in Lukaku in an attempt to drive up the price, which has angered Juve. Tuttosport

Romelu Lukaku is willing to take a pay cut to secure a permanent move to Inter Milan from Chelsea. Sky Sports

RB Leipzig are set to reignite their interest in Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun. Bild

Bayern Munich have made an improved offer of £70m plus add‑ons for Tottenham’s England striker Harry Kane, 29. Fabrizio Romano

New Al-Ettifaq manager Steven Gerrard has held talks with Ivory Coast winger Wilfried Zaha over a £16m-per-year move to Saudi Arabia, with the 30-year-old’s contract at Crystal Palace having now expired. Mail

Manchester United’s Brazil midfielder Fred, 30, has changed agents amid interest from Fulham and Saudi Arabian clubs. Fabrizio Romano

Paris St-Germain could look to sign Napoli’s Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen, 24, as a replacement for wantaway France forward Kylian Mbappe, 24. Gazzetta dello Sport

Liverpool are prepared to let English defender Nat Phillips, 26, join Leeds – but only on a permanent deal. Sun

Leeds United midfielder Brenden Aaronson has today joined Union Berlin on loan until the end of the 2023/24 season.