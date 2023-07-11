Botswana FA blocks “unqualified” Zim players from joining their clubs

The Botswana FA have announced new transfer guidelines that will block some foreign players, including Zimbabweans, from joining top-flight clubs in the Southern African country.

Several foreign players are moving to the Botswana Premier League with most of them being Zimbabweans.

As the BFA move to raise the standards of their game, only foreign players with international caps will be eligible to be registered.

The new regulations also require the players to have played for at least three teams in their home country.