Coventry gives update on National Sports Stadium renovations after lifting of FIFA suspension

8:40 pm
by The Soccer24 Staff

Minister of Sport,  Arts and Recreation Kirsty Coventry has provided an update on government’s plans to have the National Sports Stadium meet international standards again.

The 60-000 seater facility was flagged down by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) in 2021 for its failure to meet international standards.

After Zimbabwe was readmitted to the international community yesterday,  a press conference was held in Harare by the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) this morning, during which Coventry was asked about the progress at the National Sports Stadium.

Watch the video below;

