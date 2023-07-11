Coventry gives update on National Sports Stadium renovations after lifting of FIFA suspension

Minister of Sport, Arts and Recreation Kirsty Coventry has provided an update on government’s plans to have the National Sports Stadium meet international standards again.

The 60-000 seater facility was flagged down by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) in 2021 for its failure to meet international standards.

After Zimbabwe was readmitted to the international community yesterday, a press conference was held in Harare by the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) this morning, during which Coventry was asked about the progress at the National Sports Stadium.

Watch the video below;

Sports Minister Kirsty Coventry provides an update on the renovation of the National Sports Stadium for it to be able to host international matches again after the lifting of the FIFA suspension. Video by @LawMangenje pic.twitter.com/3lLwLMaNVG — Soccer24 (@Soccer24Zim) July 11, 2023