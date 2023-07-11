Teenage Hadebe reacts to FIFA lifting international ban on Zimbabwe

Warriors defender Teenage Hadebe has reacted to the lifting of the international ban on Zimbabwe by FIFA.

The world football governing body announced on Monday that it’s ending the sanctions on the Southern African country after one year and four months.

The suspension came as a result of third party interference after the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) unconstitutionally dissolved the ZIFA executive, led by Felton Kamambo, for a litany of allegations, chiefly failure to account for public funds.

Following a series of meetings with the SRC, suspended ZIFA members and the Ministry of Sports, FIFA lifted the ban and appointed a Nomalisation Committee that will run operations at the association.

Reacting to the development, Hadebe, who plays for Houston Dynamo in the American Major League Soccer, expressed his excitement on socials, saying:

“I’m excited to learn that my home country Zimbabwe is back to international football after a one year (and) four months sabbatical.

“I am particularly happy for the young upcoming footballers who deserve a fair chance which I got growing up — competing at an international level to market themselves.

“Coming from the grave effects of the Covid-19 pandemic which shut down football globally, we couldn’t afford another period of inactivity at an international level, especially for a country like ours, that still needs to catch up with other countries on football development.

This is cause for celebration my fellow countrymen.”