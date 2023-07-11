Marvelous Nakamba spotted at Aston Villa preseason training as he awaits next move

Marvelous Nakamba is back at Aston Villa to begin the pre-season training while waiting for his next move.

The Zimbabwean midfielder spent the second half of last season away on loan at newly-promoted EPL side Luton Town.

He was filmed training with rest of the Villa squad as they kick start the pre-season.

However, Nakamba is expected to leave the club in this transfer window as coach Unai Emery has “no intention” to reintegrate him back in the squad.

Luton Town recently confirmed their interest in retaining the player ahead of next season after impressing during his six-month stay at the club last season.

Talks have been ongoing for some time but recent reports have suggested that there are now sticking issues stalling the progress.

The Hatters are failing to match Nakamba’s Villa wages and are considering another loan move.

