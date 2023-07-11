Memebers of normalisation committee revealed

FIFA has appointed a four-member normalisation committee to take over the day to day running of ZIFA until June 2024.

The world governing body announced the lifting of the suspension on Zimbabwe and appointed a normalisation committee.

Normalisation committees play an essential role in ensuring compliance with FIFA regulatory requirements.

Former Dynamos chairman Lincoln Mutasa is the chairman of the committee, which also includes former Mighty Warriors coach Rosemary Mugadza, former Highlanders defender Sikhumbuzo Ndebele — who is a member of the British Sports Lawyers Association and legal practitioner Nyasha Tashinga Sanyamandwe.

“While the aforementioned individuals will assume their duties with immediate effect, all members of the normalisation committee must pass an eligibility check to be carried out by the FIFA Review Committee in accordance with the FIFA Governance

Regulations,” reads a statement by FIFA.

“The period of time during which the normalisation committee will perform its functions will expire as soon as it has fulfilled all of its duties, but by 30 June 2024 at the latest.”

“Its duties shall encompass the following;

• To run the daily affairs of ZIFA

• To restructure the ZIFA administration

•To establish, with the help of FIFA, a collaboration agreement between the Ministry of Sport/the SRC and ZIFA, which will define the responsibilities and objectives of each party, including (but not exclusively) on the topic of sexual harassment

•To review the ZIFA Statutes and Electoral Code to ensure their compliance with the

FIFA Statutes and requirements, and to ensure their adoption by the ZIFA Congress

To act as an electoral committee in order to organise and conduct elections of a new

ZIFA Board based on the newly aligned ZIFA Statutes and Electoral Code

• To ensure a proper financial handover to the new ZIFA Board

The SRC is expected to unveil the committee at a press conference in Harare this morning.