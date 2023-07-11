ZPC Kariba forward Tino Chiunye joins foreign club

ZPC Kariba forward Tinotenda Chiunye has joined a foreign club

The 23-year-old has joined Botswana Premier League outfit Tafic FC following a three-week trial stint.

The club announced: “We introduce to the family Tinotenda Chiunye aka Tino. The 23 years old attacking midfielder/winger is arriving on a permanent transfer from ZPC Kariba which is playing in the Zimbabwe Premier League.

“The maestro has previously played for Caps United and Dynamos FC.

“Tino has represented the Zimbabwe national team at Under 17 and 20 levels. The maestro will be given jersey 10 to match his capabilities.”